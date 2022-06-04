Renaissance Masterpiece

During our visit to Florence, we were fortunate to have a private tour of the cathedral and the baptistry with an Italian guide who spoke excellent English. She explained that the Gothic facade of the Florence Cathedral was designed by architect Emilio de Fabris who directed its construction from 1876-1886. It features pink, white and green marble, rose windows, mosaics and niches that hold life-size statues of the apostles and the Virgin Mary. Many artists contributed their talents over hundreds of years to create this iconic masterpiece which is the fourth largest church in the world.