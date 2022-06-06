Previous
Old Bridge
Photo 1999

Old Bridge

The Ponte Vecchio was the only bridge across the Arno River in Florence until the 12th century. And it was the the only one of a dozen bridges that survived WWII without major damage. Originally it was lined with tiny shops-mostly butchers, tanners and fishmongers-whose waste caused a rank stench in the area. In 1593 Duke Ferdinand I cleaned it up by decreeing that “only goldsmiths and jewelers” be allowed to do business on the bridge and that is how it still is today. It’s a historic spot with great views over the river and a popular place for a gelato and an evening stroll.
