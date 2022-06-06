Old Bridge

The Ponte Vecchio was the only bridge across the Arno River in Florence until the 12th century. And it was the the only one of a dozen bridges that survived WWII without major damage. Originally it was lined with tiny shops-mostly butchers, tanners and fishmongers-whose waste caused a rank stench in the area. In 1593 Duke Ferdinand I cleaned it up by decreeing that “only goldsmiths and jewelers” be allowed to do business on the bridge and that is how it still is today. It’s a historic spot with great views over the river and a popular place for a gelato and an evening stroll.