The Stillness of Morning

This was my window view across the Arno River in the early morning before the Florentine city came to life. The Ponte alla Carraia bridge connects the grander central part of the city with Oltrarno, a bohemian neighborhood of artist’s workshops, trattorias, boutiques and apartments. In the evening we had a delicious meal of Florentine steak and bottle of Brunello di Montalcino, a bold fruity wine produced in Tuscany.