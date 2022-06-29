Previous
Dining in Style by redy4et
Photo 2019

Dining in Style

Every day at the cooking school we prepared elaborate meals and then dined in one of several beautiful dining rooms in the villa. This one was my favorite with the Murano glass chandelier, oversized paintings and antique furnishings.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

@redy4et
