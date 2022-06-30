Previous
Coffee by redy4et
Photo 2020

Coffee

“The favorite drink of the civilized world.” According to Thomas Jefferson. In my case, it’s my morning cappuccino that gets me going so having one or perhaps two at this beautiful coffee bar every morning was the perfect way to start the day.
Elizabeth

@redy4et
Milanie ace
I'd go there just for the decor!
July 1st, 2022  
