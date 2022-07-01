Previous
Next
View from the Hilltop by redy4et
Photo 2021

View from the Hilltop

A view of the Roman countryside from my balcony in the early morning. Each day the mist hung like a canopy over the villages in the valley and then burned off around noon.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise