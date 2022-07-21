Previous
Prickly Pears by redy4et
Photo 2038

Prickly Pears

There are more than a dozen varieties of Prickly Pear Cactus that grow in the deserts of the American Southwest. Despite the drought and high Summer temperatures, this cactus in my front yard is bursting with fruits that are edible. The juice and pulp of the prickly pear can be made into nectar that can then be added to smoothies or mixed drinks. But the fruit's barbed spines are sharp and fierce so I will just admire them through my lens. The cactus may flower in the next few months so I'll watch for that.

21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Diana ace
I love this fruit, beautifully captured with lovely details. We had them in the garden when I was still living at home. Only to be handled wearing gloves to pick and a knife and fork to peel ;-)
July 22nd, 2022  
