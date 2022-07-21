Prickly Pears

There are more than a dozen varieties of Prickly Pear Cactus that grow in the deserts of the American Southwest. Despite the drought and high Summer temperatures, this cactus in my front yard is bursting with fruits that are edible. The juice and pulp of the prickly pear can be made into nectar that can then be added to smoothies or mixed drinks. But the fruit's barbed spines are sharp and fierce so I will just admire them through my lens. The cactus may flower in the next few months so I'll watch for that.



