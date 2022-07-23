Previous
Yellow Bird by redy4et
Yellow Bird

The birds love to perch on the edge of our patio fountain for a quick drink or a full dunk on a hot day. This one hadn't yet decided.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Elizabeth

Rick ace
Great capture.
July 25th, 2022  
