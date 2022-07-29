Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2044
Framing the View
I spotted this lovely window that looked out on a garden in Santa Fe. It’s painted in the iconic teal color that’s used a lot in the South West.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
2
0
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2303
photos
144
followers
115
following
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
Tags
window
,
view
,
frame
,
design
,
garden
,
south
,
west
Call me Joe
ace
Love it❤️
July 29th, 2022
Babs
ace
Nice framing, I love the colours.
July 29th, 2022
