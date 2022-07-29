Previous
Next
Framing the View by redy4et
Photo 2044

Framing the View

I spotted this lovely window that looked out on a garden in Santa Fe. It’s painted in the iconic teal color that’s used a lot in the South West.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Love it❤️
July 29th, 2022  
Babs ace
Nice framing, I love the colours.
July 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise