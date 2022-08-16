Sign up
Photo 2058
Poser
Pelicans in flight have mostly eluded me when I’ve been toting my camera but this bird was just sitting there on the railing, unperturbed and unmoving so I took my shot.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2317
photos
145
followers
115
following
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
Tags
wildlife
bird
ocean
railing
pelican
