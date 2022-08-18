Sign up
Photo 2060
Oceanside Pier
This is a great place for an evening stroll and a favorite of local fisherman who line the pier most mornings. Oceanside is about an hour north of San Diego.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I've been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
water
,
beach
,
pier
,
oceanside
amyK
ace
Beautifully captured; love the glow at the shoreline
August 18th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
gorgeous light and framing
August 18th, 2022
