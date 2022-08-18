Previous
Oceanside Pier by redy4et
Photo 2060

Oceanside Pier

This is a great place for an evening stroll and a favorite of local fisherman who line the pier most mornings. Oceanside is about an hour north of San Diego.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
amyK ace
Beautifully captured; love the glow at the shoreline
August 18th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
gorgeous light and framing
August 18th, 2022  
