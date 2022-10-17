Sign up
Photo 2071
Waimea Canyon
Sometimes called the Grand Canyon of Kauai, the Waimea Canyon Lookout provides a sweeping vista overlooking the sea along the Napali coastline. This is the opposite view, looking down on yesterday’s seaside pov. Both are equally breathtaking.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
ocean
,
landscape
,
pano
,
valley
,
canyon
,
waimea
