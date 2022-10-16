Previous
Sailing the Napali Coast by redy4et
Photo 2070

Sailing the Napali Coast

Sailed and snorkeled along the rugged northwest shore of Kauai on a 65-foot catamaran this morning. It was a glorious day and we were lucky to spot several pods of dolphins.
16th October 2022

Elizabeth

@redy4et
