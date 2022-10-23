Previous
Garden Isle Orchids by redy4et
Photo 2077

Garden Isle Orchids

I’ve always loved orchids and have several store-bought varieties at home. But it’s such a joy to see so many orchids growing wild on Kauai. I think these large white beauties are Phalaenopsis which symbolize beauty, purity, elegance and humility.
23rd October 2022

Elizabeth

@redy4et
