Soaring Freely by redy4et
Photo 2080

Soaring Freely

I was watching the planes on approach to the airport when this one flew over the lighthouse on the point. Later when I reviewed the shots, I noticed it was a Hawaiian Airlines jet. Lucky timing and positioning.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Photo Details

amyK ace
Great timing!
October 28th, 2022  
