Photo 2080
Soaring Freely
I was watching the planes on approach to the airport when this one flew over the lighthouse on the point. Later when I reviewed the shots, I noticed it was a Hawaiian Airlines jet. Lucky timing and positioning.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
blue
ocean
clouds
landscape
jet
plane
skies
lighthouse
amyK
Great timing!
October 28th, 2022
