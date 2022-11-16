Sign up
Photo 2092
A Hummer in a Pear Tree
I was excited to spot this little hummer on my Prickly Pear this morning! In the Fall of 2020, a hummer I named Jacki came every morning to perch in this exact spot. So now perhaps this Jacki 2 will be a frequent visitor.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2352
photos
144
followers
115
following
573% complete
View this month »
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
16th November 2022 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
bird
,
pear
,
prickly
,
lookout
,
humming
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and beautiful light on the fruit.
November 17th, 2022
