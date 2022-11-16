Previous
A Hummer in a Pear Tree by redy4et
A Hummer in a Pear Tree

I was excited to spot this little hummer on my Prickly Pear this morning! In the Fall of 2020, a hummer I named Jacki came every morning to perch in this exact spot. So now perhaps this Jacki 2 will be a frequent visitor.
16th November 2022

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Diana ace
Lovely shot and beautiful light on the fruit.
November 17th, 2022  
