A Desert Art Garden by redy4et
A Desert Art Garden

I visited Sunnylands Gardens with my camera club yesterday, a 15-acre public site donated by former ambassador Walter Annenberg. It features more than 70 species of arid-adapted plants. These barrel cactuses were my favorites.
18th November 2022

@redy4et
