Photo 2093
A Desert Art Garden
I visited Sunnylands Gardens with my camera club yesterday, a 15-acre public site donated by former ambassador Walter Annenberg. It features more than 70 species of arid-adapted plants. These barrel cactuses were my favorites.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
1
1
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2353
photos
144
followers
115
following
573% complete
View this month »
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
17th November 2022 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
desert
,
cactus
,
plants
,
garden
,
barrel
,
arid-adapted
,
sunnylands
Dawn
ace
How cool
November 18th, 2022
