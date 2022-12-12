Sign up
Photo 2100
Snow on the Mountain Tops
Woke up to see a dusting of snow on Mt San Jacinto as the sun cast a pink glow over the entire range.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
2
1
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
mountains
,
sunrise
,
snow-capped
,
winter-in-the-desert
Milanie
ace
Beautiful
December 13th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Oh wow
December 13th, 2022
