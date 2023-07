Whimsical Mosaics

As part of our tour of Sagrada Familia, we climbed down 400 steps on a spiral staircase leading from the towers to the main floor of the cathedral. As we descended, there were windows that gave glimpses of mosaic embellishments, organic sculptures that looked like fruits or vegetables and views of the city below. All of these were Gaudi’s creations, some of which are just now being completed and installed on the rooftops and exterior of the massive building.