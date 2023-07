Up on the Roof

One of the most interesting and innovative sights at Casa Mila is its rooftop with 28 chimneys, skylights and vents designed by Gaudi to renew the air inside the building. There’s a spectacular light show in the evening that illuminates the weird shapes covered with broken glass and tiles. Our tour guide said that Steven Spielberg got inspiration from these warrior-like chimneys for the storm-trooper helmets in Star Wars.