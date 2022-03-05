Previous
Next
Saturday Surprise by rensala
64 / 365

Saturday Surprise

Indulge me I hope - my son, who lives in Tokyo, surprised us a with a visit today passing through London for 24 hours. Here he is lying on his favourite sofa. It’s a real tonic in these difficult times
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a wonderful surprise! We lived in Tokyo for ten years 😊
March 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise