76 / 365
Meet Benji
He came to visit today
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
Susan Wakely
ace
Benjamin looks a very cute chap.
March 17th, 2022
Leli
ace
Very smart. Beautifully photographed.
March 17th, 2022
