Full Stop by rensala
Full Stop

Shot at the Barbican Post War Modern Exhibition - John Latham’s Full Stop and our art historian tour guide. Fabulous exhibition, we’ll worth seeing if you are in London.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Renee Salamon

Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
william wooderson
He looks like he's passionate about his work! And thank you for the recommendation!
March 23rd, 2022  
