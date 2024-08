Jayne & Bianca

A walk in my local park with my friend Jayne and her six dogs is always lots of fun although I got home so tired I forgot to post a photo! Bianca has 2 siblings, Bruno and Morena, her parents Benji and Tinkerbell and another dog (whose name I can’t remember) who has to be muzzled because he and Benji hsve a ‘thing’ about each other.