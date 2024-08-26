Sign up
Photo 917
EATALY Revisted
This is where we shopped when we were in Milan last month- so a little outing to Liverpool Street today took us right back there. Time to plan another trip to Italy me thinks …
26th August 2024
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
store
italy
Diana
Simply the best, fabulous find and capture.
August 26th, 2024
