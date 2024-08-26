Previous
EATALY Revisted by rensala
EATALY Revisted

This is where we shopped when we were in Milan last month- so a little outing to Liverpool Street today took us right back there. Time to plan another trip to Italy me thinks …
Renee Salamon

Diana ace
Simply the best, fabulous find and capture.
August 26th, 2024  
