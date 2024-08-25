Sign up
Photo 916
Hat Stand
Saw this at our friends’ house yesterday and fell in love with it.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
3
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
sculpture
,
hats
,
hatstand
Beverley
It’s fabulous!
August 25th, 2024
Mags
That's a big stack of hats there. Cool spot and shot!
August 25th, 2024
Pat Knowles
So would I it’s fabulous & something I would love in my house!
August 25th, 2024
