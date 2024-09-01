Sign up
Photo 923
Down by the Riverside
A beautiful day today here in Mississauga, we had a lovely walk along the river Credit in Erindale Park - this pensive man caught my eye
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
2
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2535
photos
175
followers
196
following
252% complete
916
917
918
919
920
921
922
923
705
903
904
706
922
905
923
707
Tags
portrait
,
river
,
candid
Barb
ace
Looks like a good place for some quiet meditation...
September 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Looking very peaceful.
September 2nd, 2024
