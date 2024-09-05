Previous
On Fire by rensala
Photo 927

On Fire

We celebrated my sister’s 80th at the Hibachi Japanese restaurant - lots of fun and great food. And a few scares for the youngsters too when this flame shot up.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Those are always fun.
September 6th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
You had the right settings for this! Magnificent catch! fav
September 6th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awesome capture- you not only sense the drama, you feel the heat!
September 6th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Feel the heat 😎
September 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise