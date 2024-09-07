Previous
Sisters by rensala
Sisters

Our last day together before two of us travel back home. The time has passed much too quickly. This is Lake Ontario nr Port Credit, Toronto skyline in the distance
Renee Salamon

So great to get together with sisters!
September 8th, 2024  
Sweet shot! I know you enjoyed your stay. =)
September 8th, 2024  
So lovely to have a reminder of your reunion.
September 8th, 2024  
Wonderful
September 8th, 2024  
