Photo 929
Sisters
Our last day together before two of us travel back home. The time has passed much too quickly. This is Lake Ontario nr Port Credit, Toronto skyline in the distance
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2553
photos
173
followers
194
following
Islandgirl
ace
So great to get together with sisters!
September 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Sweet shot! I know you enjoyed your stay. =)
September 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to have a reminder of your reunion.
September 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
September 8th, 2024
