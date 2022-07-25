Previous
Photographer at work by rensala
64 / 365

Photographer at work

Another photo from Sunday’s protest march in central London shot from the car.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Renee Salamon
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Great candid!
July 28th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very colourful.
July 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
Super candid capture!
July 28th, 2022  
