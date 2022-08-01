Previous
hothothot temperature aug22words by rensala
68 / 365

hothothot temperature aug22words

The temperature gauge on our deck, 19th July, the hottest day EVER - when we celebrated our son’s wedding blessing in our garden ☀️
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Boxplayer
Oh my goodness, what a day for it!
August 3rd, 2022  
