Art & Architecture - 5 by rensala
245 / 365

Art & Architecture - 5

This is the lobby of the Atlantis Royal that has just opened in Dubai. Our son and DIL have treated us to an Afternoon Tea experience here and we can now hardly move, let alone take pics🤣
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
Sound a great trip.
March 5th, 2023  
