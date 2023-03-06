Sign up
246 / 365
Art & Architecture - 6
The newly opened Royal Atlantis hotel on The Palm, Dubai is full of extraordinary statues.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
2
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1056
photos
157
followers
220
following
67% complete
View this month »
Tags
art
,
architecture
Mags
ace
Wow! That is very extraordinary!
March 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks a place of excess.
March 6th, 2023
