Art & Architecture - 6 by rensala
246 / 365

Art & Architecture - 6

The newly opened Royal Atlantis hotel on The Palm, Dubai is full of extraordinary statues.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

Mags ace
Wow! That is very extraordinary!
March 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks a place of excess.
March 6th, 2023  
