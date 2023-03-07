Previous
Next
Art & Architecture - 7 by rensala
247 / 365

Art & Architecture - 7

One of the very artsy chandeliers at the Regis Hotel, Dubai.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
So lovely! It looks like some kind of sea creature and the reflection just adds to your capture.
March 7th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam thank you Mags- I was really happy with the reflection too.
March 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow very classy. Wouldn't fancy having to clean that one.
March 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Like Mags I am seeing a sea creature with tentacles.
March 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wow how lovely
March 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise