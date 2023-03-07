Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
247 / 365
Art & Architecture - 7
One of the very artsy chandeliers at the Regis Hotel, Dubai.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1059
photos
157
followers
220
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Latest from all albums
429
245
380
430
246
431
381
247
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th March 2023 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
architecture
,
chandelier
Mags
ace
So lovely! It looks like some kind of sea creature and the reflection just adds to your capture.
March 7th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you Mags- I was really happy with the reflection too.
March 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow very classy. Wouldn't fancy having to clean that one.
March 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Like Mags I am seeing a sea creature with tentacles.
March 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wow how lovely
March 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close