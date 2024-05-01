Previous
Daisies - half&half 1 by rensala
Daisies - half&half 1

1st May 2024 1st May 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
219% complete

Susan Wakely
Such a cheerful flower whichever variety.
May 1st, 2024  
Karen
Who doesn’t love a daisy! Even the name is too cute. Nice capture!

Is it half and half again?! I’d better get halving.
May 1st, 2024  
Renee Salamon
@cocokinetic it is and you’d better
May 1st, 2024  
Renee Salamon
@wakelys agreed, and so hardy they need very little attention 😊
May 1st, 2024  
Bucktree
Beautiful. This image makes me happy.
May 1st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty.
May 1st, 2024  
Dorothy
Beautiful!
May 1st, 2024  
Pat
Lovely. Looks so nice on the diagonal.
May 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
May 1st, 2024  
Chris Cook
Perfect entry for half ‘n half. We have tiny wild daisies in our lawn and I try to mow around them because they look so pretty.
May 1st, 2024  
Merrelyn
A lovely diagonal h&h.
May 1st, 2024  
