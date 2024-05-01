Sign up
Previous
Photo 801
Daisies - half&half 1
1st May 2024
1st May 24
11
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2196
photos
174
followers
196
following
219% complete
794
795
796
797
798
799
800
801
797
798
780
781
799
782
800
801
Views
14
Comments
11
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st May 2024 12:31pm
Tags
daisies
,
mayhalf-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a cheerful flower whichever variety.
May 1st, 2024
Karen
ace
Who doesn’t love a daisy! Even the name is too cute. Nice capture!
Is it half and half again?! I’d better get halving.
May 1st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@cocokinetic
it is and you’d better
May 1st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
agreed, and so hardy they need very little attention 😊
May 1st, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful. This image makes me happy.
May 1st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
May 1st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
May 1st, 2024
Pat
Lovely. Looks so nice on the diagonal.
May 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 1st, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Perfect entry for half ‘n half. We have tiny wild daisies in our lawn and I try to mow around them because they look so pretty.
May 1st, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
A lovely diagonal h&h.
May 1st, 2024
Is it half and half again?! I’d better get halving.