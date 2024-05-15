Sign up
Photo 797
Market
Nothing quite like buying fresh fruit and veg at the market
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
Photo Details
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th July 2023 10:48am
Tags
market
,
may24words
Mags
ace
I agree! They all look very fresh and delicious!
May 15th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks good.
May 15th, 2024
Karen
ace
I like your composition - love that dash of green of the celery in the foreground. Lovely capture.
May 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and presentation.
May 15th, 2024
