Photo 810
I’m a Furla Girl - Half&Half 10
Better late than never!
Hubby’s birthday so we’ve been out celebrating
10th May 2024
10th May 24
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2217
photos
174
followers
196
following
222% complete
804
805
806
807
808
809
810
811
790
808
809
791
792
810
793
811
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th May 2024 5:39pm
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice vibrant pink and pattern.
May 11th, 2024
Karen
ace
I don't know what Furla is, but the colours are terrific!
A very big Happy Birthday to your husband.
May 11th, 2024
