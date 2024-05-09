Previous
Crispy Duck - Half&Half 9 by rensala
Photo 809

Crispy Duck - Half&Half 9

Tonight’s supper or at least part of it. No other inspiration today
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
No other inspiration needed when you have scrumptious food in the offerings ! The duck looks delish and with the fresh , green and crisp veg , makes for a perfect 1/2&1/2 ¬
May 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks yum! Were there pancakes & hoisin sauce too?
May 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise