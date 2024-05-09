Sign up
Previous
Photo 809
Crispy Duck - Half&Half 9
Tonight’s supper or at least part of it. No other inspiration today
9th May 2024
9th May 24
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2213
photos
175
followers
196
following
221% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th May 2024 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
mayhalf-2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
No other inspiration needed when you have scrumptious food in the offerings ! The duck looks delish and with the fresh , green and crisp veg , makes for a perfect 1/2&1/2 ¬
May 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks yum! Were there pancakes & hoisin sauce too?
May 9th, 2024
