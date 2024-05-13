Previous
Straw May & Plate by rensala
Straw May & Plate

Limited time today so a simple h&h at supper time
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Carole Sandford
Love the bright pattern on the plate.
May 13th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
really nice contrasts
May 13th, 2024  
Lesley
It’s very eyecatching
May 13th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Very nice
May 13th, 2024  
