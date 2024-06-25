Previous
Favourite Space (so far) by rensala
Favourite Space (so far)

… in Milan - the top floor of the Museo el Novecento - all glass, looking o er the Ouszza del Duomo, and completely empty space except for this piano
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
It could easily be mine too, wonderful scene and capture.
June 25th, 2024  
Beautiful looking room.
June 25th, 2024  
What a great space. Must be a great view from up there
June 25th, 2024  
Gorgeous!
June 25th, 2024  
