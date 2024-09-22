Previous
Snack (22) by rensala
Photo 728

Snack (22)

We are hooked on these little Italian almond cakes, with or without chocolate, called Ricciarelli.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
199% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise