Previous
Photo 837
Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli, Milan
This amazing building is across the street from our AirB’n’B - a bookstore, library, bar, meeting place. All glass and the length of a block. Pretty spectacular!
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
b&w
architecture
milan
Beverley
Looks very impressive.
June 25th, 2024
Rob Z
So incredibly modern and streamlined - so impressive.
June 25th, 2024
