Previous
Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli, Milan by rensala
Photo 837

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli, Milan

This amazing building is across the street from our AirB’n’B - a bookstore, library, bar, meeting place. All glass and the length of a block. Pretty spectacular!
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Looks very impressive.
June 25th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So incredibly modern and streamlined - so impressive.
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise