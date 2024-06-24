Sign up
Previous
Photo 836
Piazza del Duomo, Milan
From the top of the Novecento Gallery - it almost looks like a model
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
0
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2329
photos
175
followers
196
following
229% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st June 2024 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
milan
