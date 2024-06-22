Previous
Castello Sforzesco by rensala
Photo 852

Castello Sforzesco

…. Plus an amazing photo bomber!

For those interested in a potted history. Castello Sforzesco is one of the largest in Europe. Throughout the ages, this imposing complex has played many roles: defensive fortress, ducal residence and military barracks but now its magnificent interior hosts Milan’s Municipal museums and other cultural institutions. The castle grounds are fascinating with large courtyards, massive walls, moat, towers, crenulated battlements and the green expanse of Parco Sempione.

At the end of the fifteenth century, Leonardo da Vinci worked there, under the patronage of Ludovico il Moro. After extensive renovation, his celebrated wall painting in the Sala delle Asse was opened to the public on the 500th anniversary of his death.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Awesome!
June 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise