Photo 945
Green Walk
Lovely walk today along the Dollis Valley Greenwalk for a late breakfast-early lunch with a friend. Everything is still very lush and green, colours turning but very slowly.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2602
photos
172
followers
194
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th September 2024 1:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
Mags
Beautiful green foliage every where! =)
September 24th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
sweet
September 24th, 2024
