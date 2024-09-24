Previous
Flower egg by rensala
Photo 927

Flower egg

A rather lovely glass biblot of dried flowers which I saw at my friend’s house yesterday - in colour it’s green but I rather liked the b&w conversion. It reminded me of those Christmas scene balls where you turn them upside down and they snow!
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice!
September 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I like it in b&w too!
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise