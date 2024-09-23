Sign up
Photo 926
Still Life
These are some fabulous crystal decanters I saw at my friend’s house today
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
2
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Tags
b&w
,
life
,
crystal
,
still
Kathy
Very elegant. I like the way the light brings out the patterns on the crystal.
September 23rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
This is so pretty.
September 23rd, 2024
