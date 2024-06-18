Sign up
Photo 848
Back to School😊
We’ve taken our language test this morning and been assigned an afternoon class for the next three weeks. Let’s see how we get on
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2311
photos
174
followers
196
following
232% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th June 2024 9:34am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
milan
Mags
ace
Wow! Good for you and such nice artwork for it.
June 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice, enjoy your class
June 18th, 2024
