Photo 849
Nothing like a treat …
After 3 hours of study. The ice cream here is sooo good it’s hard to go by the Gelateria without stopping.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
selfie
milan
gelato
Karen
A lovely photograph of you, Renee! The ice cream looks very good as well.
June 19th, 2024
Renee Salamon
@cocokinetic
thank you so much - it really was delicious
June 19th, 2024
Diana
A fabulous shot of you and your delicious ice cream, they really do make the best!
June 19th, 2024
Beverley
You look fabulously beautiful & yes I agree the best ice creams…divine
June 19th, 2024
