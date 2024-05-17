Sign up
Previous
Photo 799
Majestic
One from the archives from a Barbados trip bs k and n 2018 - majestic Royal Palm trees
17th May 2024
17th May 24
6
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2229
photos
174
followers
196
following
218% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
22nd December 2019 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
palm
,
majestic
,
may24words
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fantastic perspective! These trees look giant!
May 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicepov.
May 17th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I really like your pov. Pretty shot.
May 17th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
They certainly are!
May 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great POV!
May 18th, 2024
